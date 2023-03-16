NioCorp Developments (TSE:NB) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.18

NioCorp Developments Ltd. (TSE:NB – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.18 and traded as high as C$1.29. NioCorp Developments shares last traded at C$1.24, with a volume of 61,422 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$1.40 price objective on shares of NioCorp Developments in a research note on Friday, January 6th.

Get NioCorp Developments alerts:

NioCorp Developments Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.34, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.15. The company has a market cap of C$310.72 million, a PE ratio of -23.80 and a beta of 0.28.

NioCorp Developments Company Profile

NioCorp Developments ( TSE:NB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that NioCorp Developments Ltd. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

NioCorp Developments Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral deposits in North America. It owns and develops the Elk Creek niobium/scandium/titanium project that owns one 226.43-acre parcel of land and associated mineral rights, and an additional 40 acres of mineral rights, as well as an optioned land package that covers an area of 1,396 acres located in Johnson County, southeast Nebraska.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NioCorp Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NioCorp Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.