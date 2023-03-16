NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays downgraded NMI from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com downgraded NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on NMI from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on NMI from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded NMI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 6th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NMI news, EVP Mohammad Nawaz Yousaf sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total transaction of $217,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,051.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NMI Price Performance

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of NMI in the first quarter worth $33,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of NMI by 45.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of NMI by 54.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of NMI by 400.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of NMI by 136.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NMIH opened at $21.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.31. NMI has a twelve month low of $15.33 and a twelve month high of $24.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.68 and a 200-day moving average of $21.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.86. The company had revenue of $133.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.64 million. NMI had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 55.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NMI will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NMI Company Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of private mortgage guaranty insurance. It focuses on long-term customer relationships, disciplined and proactive risk selection and pricing, fair and transparent claims payment practices, responsive customer service, financial strength, and profitability. The company was founded on May 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

See Also

