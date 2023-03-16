Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Nordson from $259.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nordson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.20.

NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $206.39 on Thursday. Nordson has a 1 year low of $194.89 and a 1 year high of $251.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $233.28 and a 200-day moving average of $229.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.91.

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.03). Nordson had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The firm had revenue of $610.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nordson will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Shelly Peet sold 1,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $383,418.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,964,518. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Nordson news, EVP Shelly Peet sold 1,611 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $383,418.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,964,518. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Joseph P. Kelley sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.43, for a total value of $517,503.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,240,295.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,403 shares of company stock worth $2,515,941 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NDSN. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nordson during the second quarter worth $31,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 1,258.3% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 33.1% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Nordson during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordson during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. 70.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

