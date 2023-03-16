Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC Sells 1,562 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,621 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,562 shares during the period. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Insight Inv LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 28.7% during the third quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 560 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 148.4% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 477 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $103,922.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,203 shares in the company, valued at $5,256,842.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $103,922.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,203 shares in the company, valued at $5,256,842.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $68,375.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,091,998.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,971 shares of company stock worth $199,140 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Abbott Laboratories Stock Down 0.8 %

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ABT shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.67.

NYSE:ABT opened at $97.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.68. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $93.25 and a 1-year high of $124.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $107.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 26.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Featured Articles

