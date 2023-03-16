Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday.

Northrim BanCorp Stock Performance

Shares of NRIM traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $46.38. The stock had a trading volume of 8,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,217. The company has a market cap of $263.90 million, a PE ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Northrim BanCorp has a fifty-two week low of $38.42 and a fifty-two week high of $56.77.

Northrim BanCorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Northrim BanCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. Northrim BanCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.54%.

Insider Activity at Northrim BanCorp

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director David G. Wight acquired 1,000 shares of Northrim BanCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.76 per share, for a total transaction of $52,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders purchased 1,525 shares of company stock worth $77,681 in the last 90 days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 779,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,971,000 after buying an additional 31,470 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 288,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,583,000 after buying an additional 39,047 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 135,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,636,000 after buying an additional 9,774 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 214.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 81,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,282,000 after buying an additional 55,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 72,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,915,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.42% of the company’s stock.

About Northrim BanCorp

Northrim Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides personal, business and commercial banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The Community Banking segment offers loan and deposit products to business and consumer customers in the company’s market areas.

