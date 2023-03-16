Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.70-$3.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Nucor also updated its Q1 guidance to $3.70-3.80 EPS.

Nucor Stock Performance

Shares of Nucor stock traded up $0.61 on Thursday, hitting $145.42. The stock had a trading volume of 2,848,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,860,640. The stock has a market cap of $36.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $162.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Nucor has a twelve month low of $100.13 and a twelve month high of $187.90.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported $4.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.71. Nucor had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Nucor will post 14.12 EPS for the current year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.10%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NUE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Nucor from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Nucor from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Nucor from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $172.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Thursday. They issued a hold rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $151.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nucor

In other Nucor news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 1,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.99, for a total value of $349,216.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,138 shares in the company, valued at $13,195,822.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Nucor news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 1,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.99, for a total value of $349,216.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,138 shares in the company, valued at $13,195,822.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.36, for a total transaction of $841,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,137 shares in the company, valued at $10,293,025.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,575 shares of company stock worth $2,034,130 over the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Nucor

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

Featured Stories

