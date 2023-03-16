Numis Securities Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Savills (LON:SVS)

Savills (LON:SVS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Numis Securities in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 1,375 ($16.76) price objective on the stock. Numis Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 36.68% from the company’s current price.

Savills Stock Up 0.8 %

LON:SVS traded up GBX 8 ($0.10) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,006 ($12.26). The company had a trading volume of 168,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,673. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 965.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 902.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.82. Savills has a 1 year low of GBX 750 ($9.14) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,252 ($15.26). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,130.34, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.29.

Savills Company Profile

Savills plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides real estate services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Africa, North America, and the Middle East. The company advises on commercial, residential, rural, and leisure properties; and offers corporate finance advisory, investment management, and a range of property-related financial services.

