Numis Securities Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Savills (LON:SVS)

Savills (LON:SVS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Numis Securities in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 1,375 ($16.76) price objective on the stock. Numis Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 36.68% from the company’s current price.
Savills Stock Up 0.8 %
LON:SVS traded up GBX 8 ($0.10) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,006 ($12.26). The company had a trading volume of 168,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,673. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 965.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 902.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.82. Savills has a 1 year low of GBX 750 ($9.14) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,252 ($15.26). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,130.34, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.29.
Savills Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Don’t Miss Out: $2 Trillion Could be Headed to the Banking Sector
- A Weakening Economy Suggests Caution Before Buying Five Below
- Williams-Sonoma: Time To Buy At Rock-Bottom Prices
- Why DraftKings Could Keep Outperforming in 2023
- Charles Schwab And The Safest 30% You Can Make This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Savills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.