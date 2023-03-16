Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.00.

Several research firms recently commented on NUVB. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Nuvation Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $5.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Nuvation Bio in a report on Thursday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuvation Bio

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Nuvation Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Choreo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Nuvation Bio by 147.7% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 13,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 7,981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.91% of the company’s stock.

Nuvation Bio Price Performance

Nuvation Bio Company Profile

Shares of Nuvation Bio stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $1.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,524,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,633. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.12 and a 200-day moving average of $2.13. Nuvation Bio has a twelve month low of $1.55 and a twelve month high of $6.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.90 million, a P/E ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 0.66.

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting cyclin-dependent kinase (CDK)2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation; NUV-569, a differentiated oral small molecule selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase for DNA damage repair; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to anti-cancer warheads of existing drugs, as well as PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.

