Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX) Receives $8.35 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.35.
Several brokerages recently commented on OLPX. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Olaplex from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Olaplex in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Olaplex from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Olaplex from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Olaplex in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company.
Olaplex Price Performance
NASDAQ:OLPX opened at $4.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 9.48 and a quick ratio of 6.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.90. Olaplex has a 1-year low of $3.77 and a 1-year high of $18.23.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Olaplex
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Olaplex by 98.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Olaplex by 156.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Olaplex by 14,330.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 6,162 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of Olaplex by 6,000.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Olaplex during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.
About Olaplex
Olaplex Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.
