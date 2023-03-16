Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $16.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Old National Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Old National Bancorp currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.25.

Old National Bancorp Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of ONB traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,582,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,895,214. Old National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $14.06 and a fifty-two week high of $20.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Old National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Old National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ONB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.01). Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $622.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.29%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Michael L. Scudder sold 9,308 shares of Old National Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total value of $165,217.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 204,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,626,271.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Michael L. Scudder sold 9,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total transaction of $165,217.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 204,297 shares in the company, valued at $3,626,271.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Michael L. Scudder sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 265,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,784,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 84,308 shares of company stock valued at $1,510,217. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Old National Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 472.0% in the 3rd quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,836 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The firm’s Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

Featured Articles

