Olin (NYSE:OLN) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

OLN has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Olin from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Olin from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Olin from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Olin from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Olin from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $64.00.

Get Olin alerts:

Olin Stock Up 2.7 %

NYSE OLN traded up $1.34 on Wednesday, reaching $51.54. The company had a trading volume of 612,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,393,490. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.38. Olin has a 1-year low of $41.33 and a 1-year high of $67.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.58 and its 200-day moving average is $54.39.

Olin Dividend Announcement

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. Olin had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 50.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Olin will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.04%.

Insider Activity at Olin

In related news, Director Heidi S. Alderman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $128,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Heidi S. Alderman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $128,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Damian Gumpel sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total value of $814,450.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,074,760.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Olin

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olin during the 2nd quarter valued at $492,000. Intersect Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Olin by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 9,077 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of Olin by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 25,241 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 10,482 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Olin by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 14,567 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Olin during the 3rd quarter worth $299,000. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Olin

(Get Rating)

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.