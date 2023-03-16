OncoCyte (NYSE:OCX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NYSE:OCX – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

OncoCyte Stock Performance

NYSE:OCX traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 685,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,089. The company has a market cap of $30.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.40. OncoCyte has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $1.68.

Get OncoCyte alerts:

About OncoCyte

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

OncoCyte Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which engages in the development and commercialization of diagnostic tests for the detection of cancer, including molecular diagnostic services to pharmaceutical customers. Its products include DetermaRx and DetermaIO. The firm also offers pharmaceutical services like multi-analyte test development and clinical trial services.

Receive News & Ratings for OncoCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.