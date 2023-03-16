OncoCyte (NYSE:OCX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NYSE:OCX – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
OncoCyte Stock Performance
NYSE:OCX traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 685,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,089. The company has a market cap of $30.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.40. OncoCyte has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $1.68.
About OncoCyte
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on OncoCyte (OCX)
- A Weakening Economy Suggests Caution Before Buying Five Below
- Williams-Sonoma: Time To Buy At Rock-Bottom Prices
- Why DraftKings Could Keep Outperforming in 2023
- Charles Schwab And The Safest 30% You Can Make This Year
- Adobe Inc. Exceeds Expectations, Sustained Rally Unlikely
Receive News & Ratings for OncoCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.