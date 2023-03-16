Ontology (ONT) Market Capitalization Tops $183.02 Million

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 16th. One Ontology coin can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000840 BTC on popular exchanges. Ontology has a market cap of $183.02 million and approximately $18.05 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ontology has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ontology alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,663.28 or 0.06682047 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001313 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00063397 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00023767 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00050608 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000245 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00007827 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00020776 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Ontology Coin Profile

Ontology (CRYPTO:ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 27th, 2017. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. Ontology’s official website is ont.io. Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork. The Reddit community for Ontology is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.

Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform.”

Ontology Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ontology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ontology and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.