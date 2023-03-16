Optimum Investment Advisors Decreases Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Optimum Investment Advisors lowered its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,891 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Applied Materials were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMAT. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 337 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 372 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Emfo LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 499 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $118.48 on Thursday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.12 and a 12 month high of $142.01. The company has a market cap of $100.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.27.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.08% and a net margin of 24.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Applied Materials from $80.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. B. Riley upped their price target on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Mizuho upped their target price on Applied Materials from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Applied Materials from $279.00 to $271.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.16.

Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

In other news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $40,640.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,297,770.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Applied Materials news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total value of $40,640.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,297,770.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total value of $800,118.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 98,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,548,110.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

