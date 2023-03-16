Optimum Investment Advisors Has $757,000 Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,822 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 61,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,790,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 51,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,704,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 193,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,476,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 6,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 43,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,873,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total transaction of $541,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,195,134.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 1,815 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total transaction of $198,016.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,609,573.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total transaction of $541,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,195,134.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,245 shares of company stock valued at $11,168,256. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 0.6 %

MRK opened at $107.63 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.47. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.65 and a twelve month high of $115.49. The firm has a market cap of $273.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.34.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 43.47%. The business had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRK has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.35.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

