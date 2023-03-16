Optimum Investment Advisors Lowers Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Optimum Investment Advisors trimmed its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,654 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Boeing were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 266 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 200.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 328 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boeing Stock Down 4.4 %

NYSE BA opened at $198.21 on Thursday. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $113.02 and a 12 month high of $221.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $209.33 and a 200-day moving average of $177.49.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.80). The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($7.69) earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

BA has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $200.00 price target on Boeing in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Boeing from $222.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Boeing from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Boeing in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.13.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

