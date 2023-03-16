Optimum Investment Advisors Makes New Investment in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,112 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth $66,000. Bramshill Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth $97,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth $146,000. Centric Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Finally, EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth $222,000. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total transaction of $39,822.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,006,364.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total transaction of $39,822.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,006,364.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 13,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total transaction of $2,271,038.43. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,111 shares in the company, valued at $11,424,305.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,949 shares of company stock worth $12,211,422 in the last three months. 14.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $197.75 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $163.55 and a 200-day moving average of $139.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $512.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $236.86.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. OTR Global lowered shares of Meta Platforms to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $125.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $136.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $130.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.65.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Featured Articles

