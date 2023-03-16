Optimum Investment Advisors Sells 3,457 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Optimum Investment Advisors lowered its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,457 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $922,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DVY. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,282,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,221,000 after purchasing an additional 484,517 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,201,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,728,000 after buying an additional 293,865 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 13.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,953,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,725,000 after acquiring an additional 354,839 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,480,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,925,000 after acquiring an additional 138,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,324,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,219,000 after acquiring an additional 155,937 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.99% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $113.58 on Thursday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $105.59 and a 52-week high of $133.33. The company has a market cap of $21.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.86.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.