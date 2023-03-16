Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Oragenics Price Performance
NYSE:OGEN opened at $3.45 on Monday. Oragenics has a one year low of $3.45 and a one year high of $25.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.60.
Oragenics Company Profile
