OSRAM Licht (OTCMKTS:OSAGF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $51.95

OSRAM Licht AG (OTCMKTS:OSAGF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $51.95 and last traded at $51.95, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.95.
OSRAM Licht Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.
OSRAM Licht Company Profile
OSRAM Licht AG engages in the manufacture and sale of lighting products. It operates through the following segments: Opto Semiconductors, Automotive, and Digital. The Opto Semiconductors segment offers light-emitting diodes in low, mid, high, and ultra high power classes for general lighting, automotive, consumer, and industrial applications as well as infrared, laser, and optical sensors.
