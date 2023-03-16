Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF (BATS:PSFF) Holdings Trimmed by Centric Wealth Management

Centric Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF (BATS:PSFF – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,054 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PSFF. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF by 198.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 491,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,110,000 after acquiring an additional 326,987 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF by 1,029.5% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 257,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,394,000 after purchasing an additional 234,339 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF by 229.1% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 203,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,278,000 after purchasing an additional 141,943 shares in the last quarter. Truadvice LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF by 28.7% in the third quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 411,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,868,000 after purchasing an additional 91,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF by 66.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 177,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,657,000 after purchasing an additional 71,136 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF alerts:

Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:PSFF opened at $22.27 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.87.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.