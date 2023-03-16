PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Upgraded to Buy by DA Davidson

DA Davidson upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $29.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $31.00. DA Davidson also issued estimates for PacWest Bancorp’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.37 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.41 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.73 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.64 EPS.

PACW has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com cut PacWest Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Truist Financial raised their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PACW traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.00. 37,311,859 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,890,650. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. PacWest Bancorp has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $46.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.29 and its 200-day moving average is $24.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.59%.

In related news, EVP William J. Black purchased 13,000 shares of PacWest Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.57 per share, with a total value of $267,410.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,410. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Matthew P. Wagner purchased 13,885 shares of PacWest Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.12 per share, with a total value of $293,251.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 33,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,651.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William J. Black purchased 13,000 shares of PacWest Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.57 per share, for a total transaction of $267,410.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $267,410. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 55,583 shares of company stock valued at $1,189,046 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. It offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses through the Pacific Western Bank.

