PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Price Target Raised to $37.00 at Morgan Stanley

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.81% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on PagerDuty from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on PagerDuty to $32.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on PagerDuty from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on PagerDuty from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on PagerDuty from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.45.

Shares of PagerDuty stock traded up $4.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,123,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,343,565. PagerDuty has a 12-month low of $19.51 and a 12-month high of $38.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.56. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -21.02 and a beta of 0.91.

In other PagerDuty news, SVP Shelley Webb sold 1,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $42,114.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 137,539 shares in the company, valued at $4,134,422.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other PagerDuty news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 36,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $1,013,709.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 606,465 shares in the company, valued at $16,987,084.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Shelley Webb sold 1,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $42,114.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 137,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,134,422.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 492,358 shares of company stock valued at $14,064,972 over the last ninety days. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 102.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 263,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,000,000 after buying an additional 133,253 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 18.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 7,659 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 270.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 53.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 15,413 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 17.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 104,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,579,000 after purchasing an additional 15,422 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

