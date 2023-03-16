PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after Robert W. Baird raised their price target on the stock from $32.00 to $35.00. The stock had previously closed at $27.84, but opened at $29.87. PagerDuty shares last traded at $32.26, with a volume of 1,145,062 shares changing hands.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on PagerDuty to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of PagerDuty in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of PagerDuty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PagerDuty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.18.

In other PagerDuty news, SVP Shelley Webb sold 1,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $42,114.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 137,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,134,422.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other PagerDuty news, SVP Shelley Webb sold 1,401 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $42,114.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 137,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,134,422.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Dave Justice sold 2,186 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $57,950.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 402,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,663,196.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 492,358 shares of company stock worth $14,064,972. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PagerDuty during the 4th quarter valued at $22,062,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,886,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,788,000 after buying an additional 517,110 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in PagerDuty during the 4th quarter worth $10,913,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in PagerDuty by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,099,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,598,000 after purchasing an additional 353,682 shares during the period. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in PagerDuty during the 4th quarter worth $7,882,000. 90.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -20.61 and a beta of 0.91.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

