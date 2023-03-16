Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Sold by Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. cut its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 44.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,590 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 6,108 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 190.8% in the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 12,316 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 8,081 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 186.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,658 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $5,520,000 after purchasing an additional 21,890 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 285.4% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 52,833 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $8,654,000 after purchasing an additional 39,124 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at $345,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 408.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 14,189 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after buying an additional 11,398 shares during the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total transaction of $8,361,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 612,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,860,275.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total transaction of $8,361,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 612,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,860,275.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 6,651 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.74, for a total value of $1,275,262.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,228,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,547,221.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 157,089 shares of company stock valued at $27,379,562. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
PANW stock opened at $183.80 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.20. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.22 and a 12 month high of $213.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.62 billion, a PE ratio of 2,506.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.16.
Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.
