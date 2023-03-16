Pat S. Bolin Purchases 10,000 Shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Stock

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) Director Pat S. Bolin purchased 10,000 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.52 per share, for a total transaction of $175,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,668 shares in the company, valued at $607,383.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Veritex Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ VBTX opened at $18.99 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $16.86 and a one year high of $41.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.47.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.13). Veritex had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 29.13%. The firm had revenue of $120.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veritex Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Veritex’s payout ratio is currently 29.52%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 11th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Veritex from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Veritex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Hovde Group cut their target price on shares of Veritex to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on shares of Veritex from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Veritex by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Veritex by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 15,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Veritex by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 48,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Veritex by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Veritex by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Veritex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products, mortgages, and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Recommended Stories

