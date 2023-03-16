PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Shares Purchased by Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. PBF Energy accounts for 0.7% of Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 9.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,324,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $644,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655,097 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in PBF Energy by 5.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,175,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $463,260,000 after buying an additional 716,698 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in PBF Energy by 7.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,318,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $222,162,000 after buying an additional 411,975 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in PBF Energy by 2.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,030,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,389,000 after buying an additional 45,500 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in PBF Energy by 388.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,989,509 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,736,000 after buying an additional 1,581,991 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:PBF opened at $39.17 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.92. PBF Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.40 and a twelve month high of $49.00.

PBF Energy Dividend Announcement

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.95 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.71 billion. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 72.79% and a net margin of 6.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of PBF Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $59.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.31.

PBF Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refinery and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment involves refining crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

See Also

