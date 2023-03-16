Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) to Issue $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 70.3% per year over the last three years.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

PEB stock opened at $13.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -14.37, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.84. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a twelve month low of $12.54 and a twelve month high of $26.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.38.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust ( NYSE:PEB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.52). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.77% and a negative net margin of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $319.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jon E. Bortz acquired 14,865 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.93 per share, for a total transaction of $221,934.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,039,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,526,707.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 9.6% in the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 33,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 73.5% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 6,903 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 99.1% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 31,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 15,570 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,370,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,124,000.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PEB. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James lowered Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. TheStreet lowered Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.50.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, engages in investments and acquisitions in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in markets like Atlanta, Georgia, Boston, Massachusetts, Chicago, Illinois, Key West, Miami and Naples, Florida, Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco, California, Nashville, Tennessee, New York, New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Portland, Oregon, and Seattle, Washington.

