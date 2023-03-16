Peel Hunt Begins Coverage on SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY)

Peel Hunt initiated coverage on shares of SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZYGet Rating) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded SSE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded SSE from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on SSE from GBX 1,486 ($18.11) to GBX 1,664 ($20.28) in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SSE has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $1,988.00.

Shares of SSE stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.74. 37,209 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,548. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.76. SSE has a twelve month low of $15.70 and a twelve month high of $24.18.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $0.3246 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.69%.

SSE Plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Retail, and Wholesale. The Networks segment includes electricity distribution, electricity transmission, and gas distribution. The Retail segment comprises the business energy, airtricity, and enterprise.

