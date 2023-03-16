Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) Price Target Lowered to GBX 1,200 at Barclays

Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRY – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Barclays from GBX 1,300 ($15.84) to GBX 1,200 ($14.63) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

PEGRY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Societe Generale lowered their price objective on Pennon Group from GBX 1,070 ($13.04) to GBX 1,040 ($12.68) in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Pennon Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Pennon Group from GBX 1,070 ($13.04) to GBX 1,050 ($12.80) in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Pennon Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

Pennon Group Stock Performance

Shares of PEGRY stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.34. 301 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 728. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.37. Pennon Group has a 1-year low of $16.79 and a 1-year high of $29.07.

Pennon Group Company Profile

Pennon Group Plc engages in the provision of water management and sewerage services. It operates through the following segments: Water, Waste Management, Non-Household Retail, and Others. The Water segment comprises of the regulated water and wastewater services undertaken by South West Water. The Waste Management segment involves in the recycling, energy recovery and waste management services provided by Viridor.

