PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.3% annually over the last three years. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 100.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust to earn $1.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 95.8%.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Stock Performance

PMT opened at $11.95 on Thursday. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $10.78 and a 12-month high of $17.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.91 and a 200-day moving average of $13.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PMT shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. BTIG Research lowered PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com lowered PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.57.

In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, insider Doug Jones sold 17,559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total transaction of $237,222.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 66,547 shares in the company, valued at $899,049.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Marianne Sullivan bought 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $138,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Doug Jones sold 17,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total transaction of $237,222.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 66,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $899,049.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,765 shares of company stock worth $279,988. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Almitas Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 3,122 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 294.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 4,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

