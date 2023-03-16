Perigon Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,070 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,697 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,242,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,276,000 after acquiring an additional 602,148 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,519,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,810,000 after purchasing an additional 119,716 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,284,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,892,000 after buying an additional 340,638 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,087,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,401,000 after buying an additional 49,911 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,463,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,261,000 after buying an additional 25,962 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $129.36 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.43. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $119.81 and a twelve month high of $154.69.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

