Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $1.23 Million Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,320 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in International Business Machines by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 6,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 9,762 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in International Business Machines by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Argyle Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.3% during the third quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,235,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IBM opened at $123.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $115.54 and a 52-week high of $153.21. The company has a market cap of $111.83 billion, a PE ratio of 70.05, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.19.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.61 by ($0.01). International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 375.00%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.73.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other. The Software segment combines hybrid cloud platform and software solutions to help clients become more data-driven, and to automate, secure and modernize their environments.

