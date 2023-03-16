Perigon Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Get Rating) by 243.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,444 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,532 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GBIL. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 33.1% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 167.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 853,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,189,000 after purchasing an additional 26,525 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 359.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 27,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 21,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the third quarter worth about $5,247,000.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Price Performance

Shares of GBIL opened at $100.03 on Thursday. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 1 year low of $99.56 and a 1 year high of $100.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.78.

