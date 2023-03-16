Perigon Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,780 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 467 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $1,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $306,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in First Republic Bank by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 74,842 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,771,000 after purchasing an additional 18,312 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in First Republic Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $23,530,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 297,216 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 380,513 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,676,000 after purchasing an additional 25,184 shares during the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of First Republic Bank stock opened at $31.16 on Thursday. First Republic Bank has a twelve month low of $17.53 and a twelve month high of $174.21. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $123.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.57.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.06. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 24.66%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 26th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 25th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.09%.

FRC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded First Republic Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on First Republic Bank from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Maxim Group lowered their price target on First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.90.

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

