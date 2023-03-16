PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PETV) Director Robert J. Costantino Acquires 3,350 Shares

PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PETV – Get Rating) Director Robert J. Costantino acquired 3,350 shares of PetVivo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.02 per share, with a total value of $10,117.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,303.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

PetVivo Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS PETV traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.90. 37,644 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,066. PetVivo Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.23 and a 1-year high of $3.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

PetVivo (OTCMKTS:PETV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. PetVivo had a negative return on equity of 240.41% and a negative net margin of 964.11%. The firm had revenue of $0.51 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PetVivo Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in PetVivo in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PetVivo by 5.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 226,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 11,251 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PetVivo by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 12.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PetVivo Holdings, Inc is a veterinary biotech and biomedical device company. It is engaged in the business of translating or adapting human biotech and medical technology into products for commercialization in the veterinary market to treat companion animals such as dogs, horses, cats, and other animals suffering from osteoarthritis and other afflictions.

