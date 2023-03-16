Philcoin Price Hits $0.0096 on Major Exchanges (PHL)

Philcoin (PHL) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. During the last seven days, Philcoin has traded down 52.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Philcoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0096 or 0.00000039 BTC on exchanges. Philcoin has a total market capitalization of $244.61 million and $397,615.27 worth of Philcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Philcoin Profile

Philcoin launched on October 20th, 2021. Philcoin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens. Philcoin’s official message board is www.reddit.com/user/philcoinofficial. Philcoin’s official website is philcoin.io. Philcoin’s official Twitter account is @philcoin_com and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Philcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Philcoin aims to stimulate global development by facilitating the dissemination of relevant skills within communities of interest, fully acknowledging and engaging with the issue of uneven access to technology in developing economies.”

