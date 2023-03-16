Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. reduced its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,755 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 92,568 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $12,960,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 9,059 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,586 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 118,107 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $16,537,000 after purchasing an additional 35,707 shares in the last quarter. 42.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on TMUS shares. Raymond James increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $168.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $175.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $172.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.17.

T-Mobile US Stock Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:TMUS traded down $2.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $141.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,863,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,239,702. The company has a market capitalization of $173.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.56. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.90 and a 1-year high of $154.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.66 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 3.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total value of $7,021,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 300,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,219,156.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other T-Mobile US news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 2,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $317,665.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,411,111.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total value of $7,021,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 300,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,219,156.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,380 shares of company stock valued at $13,475,440 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Profile

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Featured Articles

