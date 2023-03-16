Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. Sells 750 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. cut its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Southern by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 194,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,919,000 after acquiring an additional 7,536 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Southern by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 14,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its stake in Southern by 146.9% in the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 21,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 12,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Southern by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. 61.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Southern from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Southern to $80.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.93.

SO stock traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $68.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,537,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,051,686. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $58.85 and a twelve month high of $80.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.49.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. Southern had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 11.73%. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.93%.

In other news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total transaction of $57,348.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,484,791.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 852 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total transaction of $57,348.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,484,791.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,032,038.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,569,766.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,680 shares of company stock worth $1,174,768 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

