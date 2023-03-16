PlatinX Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $188.35 Million (PTX)

PlatinX (PTX) traded 42% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 16th. PlatinX has a market cap of $188.35 million and approximately $26,450.00 worth of PlatinX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PlatinX has traded 32.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PlatinX token can currently be purchased for about $0.0079 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PlatinX alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000315 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.43 or 0.00405014 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,856.06 or 0.27376310 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000051 BTC.

PlatinX Token Profile

PlatinX launched on December 5th, 2021. PlatinX’s total supply is 5,110,000,000 tokens. PlatinX’s official Twitter account is @platinxofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. PlatinX’s official website is platinx.io.

PlatinX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “An all-in-one one solution for all crypto projects right from Market Making, DeFi, OTC Trading, Programmatic Execution, Crypto assets Options, Risk Management Liquidity Enhancement, Strong Order Book to Crypto exchange development.PlatinX provides services to its clientele helping them with access to crypto asset trading. Be it a financial institution looking to launch crypto or an institution wanting to establish an exchange or company adopting blockchain technology.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatinX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlatinX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PlatinX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PlatinX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PlatinX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.