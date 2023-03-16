PLC Ultima Self Reported Market Cap Hits $64,607.98 (PLCU)

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. PLC Ultima has a market capitalization of $64,607.98 and $431,470.13 worth of PLC Ultima was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PLC Ultima has traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar. One PLC Ultima coin can currently be purchased for about $133.04 or 0.00532541 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PLC Ultima Coin Profile

PLC Ultima launched on December 25th, 2022. PLC Ultima’s total supply is 1,111,760 coins and its circulating supply is 485 coins. PLC Ultima’s official Twitter account is @plcu_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PLC Ultima is plcultima.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “PLC Ultima is an infrastructure project combining the innovation of the blockchain technology with the stability of dozens of time-tested business models.

PLC Ultima aims to bridge the gap between traditional business and the crypto world. PLCU offers innovative business solutions which enable merchants from around the world to sell their products for cryptocurrencies, interacting with a global audience of crypto enthusiasts.”

Buying and Selling PLC Ultima

