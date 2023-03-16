Polaris Renewable Energy (TSE:PIF) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $14.26

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:PIF – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$14.26 and traded as low as C$13.16. Polaris Renewable Energy shares last traded at C$13.34, with a volume of 33,702 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on PIF. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Polaris Renewable Energy from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Pi Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Polaris Renewable Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Polaris Renewable Energy from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Polaris Renewable Energy Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$280.75 million, a PE ratio of 6.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$14.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$15.36.

Polaris Renewable Energy Announces Dividend

Polaris Renewable Energy ( TSE:PIF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$22.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$23.75 million. Polaris Renewable Energy had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.51%. As a group, research analysts expect that Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. will post 0.7877759 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. Polaris Renewable Energy’s payout ratio is currently 38.28%.

Polaris Renewable Energy Company Profile

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of renewable energy projects in Latin America. The company operates a 72 MW net geothermal facility in Nicaragua; and three run-of-river hydroelectric facilities in Peru with approximately 5 MW net, 8 MW net, and 20 MW net capacity.

