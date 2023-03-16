Polkadot Price Hits $6.10 on Top Exchanges (DOT)

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. In the last week, Polkadot has traded 13.8% higher against the US dollar. One Polkadot coin can now be bought for approximately $6.10 or 0.00024361 BTC on major exchanges. Polkadot has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion and $233.30 million worth of Polkadot was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polkadot Coin Profile

Polkadot’s launch date was August 18th, 2020. Polkadot’s total supply is 1,293,266,259 coins and its circulating supply is 904,869,778 coins. Polkadot’s official Twitter account is @polkadot and its Facebook page is accessible here. Polkadot’s official message board is medium.com/polkadot-network. The official website for Polkadot is polkadot.network. The Reddit community for Polkadot is https://reddit.com/r/dot and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Polkadot Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkadot is a blockchain network that allows users to launch and operate their own blockchains, called parachains, on top of the main Polkadot blockchain, called the relay chain. The relay chain does not support smart contracts, but parachains can. This allows for a growing ecosystem of blockchains with varying features and secure transactions, all using the resources of the relay chain. Polkadot also includes bridges to allow interaction with other blockchains, such as token swaps without a centralized exchange. The native cryptocurrency, DOT, serves as the governance token, allowing holders to stake and vote on network upgrades and participate in governance. Staking DOT also yields returns and can be bonded to secure a parachain slot. The project was founded by Ethereum co-founder Gavin Wood and is overseen by the non-profit Web3 Foundation, which maintains the open-source code and allocates funds for development.”

