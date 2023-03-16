Premia Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $9.24 Million (PREMIA)

Premia (PREMIA) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. One Premia token can now be bought for about $0.87 or 0.00003396 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Premia has a market capitalization of $9.24 million and $216,651.40 worth of Premia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Premia has traded up 27.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Premia Token Profile

Premia was first traded on February 2nd, 2021. Premia’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,598,015 tokens. The official website for Premia is premia.finance. Premia’s official Twitter account is @premiafinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Premia is premia.medium.com.

Premia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Premia is a collection of DeFi Smart Contracts on the Ethereum Blockchain. It delivers Financial Instruments as a Service to Users, in which the use of the Premia Token is incentivized through various methods. Premia Phase 1 will look to deliver functionality to underwrite financial contracts traditionally known as Physically Settled, American Style, Covered Call and Put Options.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Premia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Premia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Premia using one of the exchanges listed above.

