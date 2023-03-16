Private Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Private Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 66.6% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 125.0% during the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 42.6% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 139.2% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

WFC stock opened at $38.85 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.18 and a 200-day moving average of $44.30. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $36.54 and a 12-month high of $54.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $147.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.17.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $19.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $1,605,476.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,429.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WFC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Cfra upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.09.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

