Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Purchased by Spence Asset Management

Spence Asset Management lifted its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,137 shares during the quarter. Prologis accounts for 2.9% of Spence Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Spence Asset Management’s holdings in Prologis were worth $8,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PLD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Prologis by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,683,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,924,652,000 after purchasing an additional 432,945 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Prologis by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,679,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,587,402,000 after purchasing an additional 710,141 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Prologis by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,083,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,833,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,120 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Prologis by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,071,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,328,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Prologis by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,522,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,069,056,000 after purchasing an additional 999,809 shares during the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $118.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.73. The firm has a market cap of $109.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.99. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.03 and a 12-month high of $174.54.

Prologis Increases Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 56.33% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The business’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 72.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PLD shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Prologis to $141.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Prologis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $124.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.00.

Prologis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.