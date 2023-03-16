Prom (PROM) Trading Up 59.2% This Week

Prom (PROM) traded up 48.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. One Prom token can currently be bought for $6.57 or 0.00026223 BTC on major exchanges. Prom has a total market cap of $119.85 million and $79.41 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Prom has traded 59.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Prom Token Profile

Prom (CRYPTO:PROM) is a token. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official website is prom.io. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 6.9207929 USD and is up 46.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 38 active market(s) with $18,284,024.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

