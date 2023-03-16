ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $2.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.90.

Shares of ProQR Therapeutics stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $3.11. The stock had a trading volume of 655,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,059,519. ProQR Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $3.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in ProQR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. 29.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ProQR Therapeutics NV is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in the discovery and development of RNA therapies for the treatment of severe genetic rare diseases with a focus on inherited retinal diseases, such as Leber congenital amaurosis 10, Usher syndrome type 2, and autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa.

