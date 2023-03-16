ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL) Shares Up 3.2%

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL – Get Rating) shares shot up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.23 and last traded at $5.21. 8,675,197 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 53,360,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.05.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.60 and a 200-day moving average of $34.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $492,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 686.0% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,344,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,907,000 after buying an additional 1,173,509 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 2,219.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 63,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 61,092 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 1,018.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 218,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,887,000 after buying an additional 199,081 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas Company Profile

The ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (BOIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex index. The fund provides 2x the daily return of an index that measures the price performance of natural gas as reflected through publicly traded natural gas futures contracts.

