Pure Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 22,182 Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 618,014 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,182 shares during the period. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $19,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 142.3% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 120.0% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the period.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA SCHC traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $32.15. 128,734 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,796. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.56. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $26.67 and a 1 year high of $38.65.

About Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

